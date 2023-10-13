In Milam County, Texas, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • McCulloch County
  • Nueces County
  • Galveston County
  • Brown County
  • Newton County
  • Bexar County
  • Williamson County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Dallas County
  • Tarrant County

    • Milam County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thorndale High School at Holland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Holland, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rockdale High School at Lorena High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Lorena, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McGregor High School at Cameron Yoe High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Cameron, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.