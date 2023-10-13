If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Montgomery County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

    • Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Caney Creek High School at Willis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Willis, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grand Oaks High School at New Caney High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: New Caney, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Porter High School at La Porte High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Splendora High School at Hargrave High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Corinth, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 21
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Valley View High School at S & S Consolidated High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Sadler, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

