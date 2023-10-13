Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Parker County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Other Games in Texas This Week

Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Millsap High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Millsap, TX

Millsap, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Peaster High School at Paradise High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13

7:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Paradise, TX

Paradise, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aledo High School at Centennial High School - Burleson