Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Robertson County, Texas, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Robertson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Franklin High School at Eastlake High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Calvert High School at Burkeville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14
- Location: Burkeville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.