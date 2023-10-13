Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Smith County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
John Horn High School at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School - Tyler at Lindale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Allen, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
