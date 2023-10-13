Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Victoria County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Victoria County, Texas, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Victoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Ganado High School at Bloomington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Bloomington, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.