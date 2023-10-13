If you reside in Waller County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • McCulloch County
  • Upshur County
  • Harris County
  • Tarrant County
  • Brown County
  • Hays County
  • Bexar County
  • Travis County
  • Comanche County
  • Williamson County

    • Waller County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Hempstead High School at Hallettsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Hallettsville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Waller High School at Klein High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 14
    • Location: Klein, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.