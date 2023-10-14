True auto racing fans know that there's no such thing as too many races. From the starting gun to the checkered flag, you want to catch it all. Read the article below to find out how to watch or live stream the IMSA Weathertech Championship Race, NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, and UCI BMX Racing World Cup action airing on Fubo on Saturday, October 14.

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch UCI BMX Racing World Cup: Round 10: Santiago del Estero

Series: UCI BMX Racing World Cup

UCI BMX Racing World Cup Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Alsco Uniforms 302

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch IMSA Weathertech Championship Race: MOTUL Petit Le Mans

Series: IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

IMSA Weathertech Championship Race Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

