Seeking an updated view of the Big Ten and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Big Ten Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Ohio State

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

5-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win Big Ten: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 24th

24th Last Game: W 37-17 vs Maryland

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Purdue

@ Purdue Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

2. Penn State

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

5-0 | 10-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: +350

+350 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 41-13 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: UMass

UMass Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Michigan

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 9-2

6-0 | 9-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +150

+150 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 87th

87th Last Game: W 52-10 vs Minnesota

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Indiana

Indiana Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

4. Wisconsin

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 10-2

4-1 | 10-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th

25th Last Game: W 24-13 vs Rutgers

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Iowa

Iowa Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

5. Maryland

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-3

5-1 | 8-3 Odds to Win Big Ten: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 78th

78th Last Game: L 37-17 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Illinois

Illinois Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

6. Rutgers

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th

38th Last Game: L 24-13 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Michigan State

Michigan State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Iowa

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-3

5-1 | 9-3 Odds to Win Big Ten: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 69th

69th Last Game: W 20-14 vs Purdue

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Wisconsin

@ Wisconsin Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

8. Minnesota

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 77th

77th Last Game: L 52-10 vs Michigan

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

9. Purdue

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-9

2-4 | 3-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th

34th Last Game: L 20-14 vs Iowa

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Ohio State

Ohio State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

10. Nebraska

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-6

3-3 | 6-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th

55th Last Game: W 20-7 vs Illinois

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

11. Northwestern

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th

10th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Howard

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

12. Michigan State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-3 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th

16th Last Game: L 26-16 vs Iowa

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Rutgers

@ Rutgers Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

13. Illinois

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-8

2-4 | 4-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 20-7 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Maryland

@ Maryland Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

14. Indiana

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-3 | 1-10 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 9th

9th Last Game: L 44-17 vs Maryland

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Michigan

@ Michigan Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

