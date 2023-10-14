The European Open field is shrinking in Antwerpen, Belgium, as Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard heads into a quarterfinal versus Alexander Bublik. Mpetshi Perricard has +1400 odds to win this tournament at Lotto Arena.

Mpetshi Perricard at the 2023 European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 15-22

October 15-22 Venue: Lotto Arena

Lotto Arena Location: Antwerpen, Belgium

Antwerpen, Belgium Court Surface: Hard

Mpetshi Perricard's Next Match

Mpetshi Perricard will play Bublik in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 at 4:00 AM ET, after defeating David Goffin in the last round 7-5, 6-3.

Mpetshi Perricard has current moneyline odds of +190 to win his next matchup versus Bublik.

Mpetshi Perricard Stats

Mpetshi Perricard beat No. 105-ranked Goffin 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the .

Through four tournaments over the past year, Mpetshi Perricard has gone 7-3 and has yet to win a title.

Mpetshi Perricard is 5-1 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Mpetshi Perricard has played 10 matches and 28.9 games per match.

In his six matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Mpetshi Perricard has averaged 25.3 games.

Mpetshi Perricard, over the past year, has won 86.5% of his service games and 9.7% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Mpetshi Perricard has claimed 10.7% of his return games and 89.7% of his service games.

