Jessica Pegula vs. Yanina Wickmayer: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hana Bank Korea Open
Jessica Pegula (No. 4 ranking) will take on Yanina Wickmayer (No. 83) in the semifinals of the Hana Bank Korea Open on Saturday, October 14.
In the Semifinal, Pegula is the favorite against Wickmayer, with -900 odds against the underdog's +525.
Jessica Pegula vs. Yanina Wickmayer Match Information
- Tournament: The Hana Bank Korea Open
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center
- Location: Seoul, South Korea
- Court Surface: Hard
Jessica Pegula vs. Yanina Wickmayer Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 90.0% chance to win.
|Jessica Pegula
|Yanina Wickmayer
|-900
|Odds to Win Match
|+525
|-350
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+700
|90.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|16.0%
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|12.5%
|62.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.1
Jessica Pegula vs. Yanina Wickmayer Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals on Friday, Pegula defeated Claire Liu 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.
- Wickmayer made it to the semifinals by beating No. 170-ranked Polina Kudermetova 6-3, 6-1 on Friday.
- In her 68 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Pegula has played an average of 21.1 games.
- Pegula has played 21.0 games per match in her 48 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Wickmayer is averaging 19.4 games per match through her 20 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.6% of those games.
- Wickmayer has played 14 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 17.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set while winning 52.2% of games.
- This is the first time that Pegula and Wickmayer have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
