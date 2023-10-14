Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
The Lamar Cardinals are expected to win their game against the SE Louisiana Lions at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Lamar (-3.9)
|48.5
|Lamar 26, SE Louisiana 22
Lamar Betting Info (2022)
- The Cardinals went 5-6-0 ATS last year.
- In Cardinals games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.
SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)
- The Lions have posted two wins against the spread this year.
- The Lions have yet to go over the total this season.
Cardinals vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|SE Louisiana
|18.5
|34.0
|16.0
|24.0
|19.8
|39.0
|Lamar
|20.5
|22.2
|27.3
|18.3
|13.7
|26.0
