The SE Louisiana Lions (0-6) square off against a fellow Southland opponent when they visit the Lamar Cardinals (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Strawberry Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 25th-worst in the FCS (34.0 points allowed per game), SE Louisiana has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 98th in the FCS by averaging 18.5 points per game. Lamar has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 22.2 points per contest (24th-best). Offensively, it ranks 87th by accumulating 20.5 points per game.

Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Key Statistics

Lamar SE Louisiana 329.7 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.8 (41st) 320.2 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.8 (126th) 145.2 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 106.8 (101st) 184.5 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.0 (31st) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman leads Lamar with 1,082 yards on 91-of-142 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 66 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on 55 carries.

Khalan Griffin has run the ball 88 times for 434 yards, with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on seven catches for 92 yards.

Damashja Harris has collected 134 yards (on 35 carries) with one touchdown.

Andre Dennis has hauled in 283 receiving yards on 19 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Kyndon Fuselier has put together a 177-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 18 passes on 19 targets.

James Major Bowden's 10 receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 174 yards (29.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has racked up 1,030 yards (171.7 ypg) on 91-of-145 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Harlan Dixon has 241 rushing yards on 64 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's also added 199 yards (33.2 per game) on 21 catches.

This season, Zachary Clement has carried the ball 40 times for 149 yards (24.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Darius Lewis has hauled in 28 catches for 300 yards (50.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Da'Shun Hugley has been the target of 11 passes and compiled 10 receptions for 179 yards, an average of 29.8 yards per contest.

