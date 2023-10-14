SFA vs. Central Arkansas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
In the game between the Central Arkansas Bears and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Saturday, October 14 at 5:00 PM, our computer model expects the Bears to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
SFA vs. Central Arkansas Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Central Arkansas (-12.8)
|63.4
|Central Arkansas 38, SFA 25
Week 7 UAC Predictions
- Gardner-Webb vs Austin Peay
- Tarleton State vs Eastern Kentucky
- North Alabama vs Abilene Christian
- Tarleton State vs Eastern Kentucky
- North Alabama vs Abilene Christian
SFA Betting Info (2022)
- The 'Jacks compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, six 'Jacks games hit the over.
Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears put together a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bears games.
'Jacks vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Central Arkansas
|38.8
|25.8
|53.3
|17.3
|24.3
|34.3
|SFA
|36
|25.2
|38
|19.7
|34
|30.7
