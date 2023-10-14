The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-3) and the Tarleton State Texans (4-2) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium in a clash of UAC opponents.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 13th-worst in the FCS (36.2 points allowed per game), Eastern Kentucky has put up better results offensively, ranking 58th in the FCS by totaling 25.4 points per game. In terms of points scored Tarleton State ranks 40th in the FCS (29 points per game), and it is 57th defensively (26.5 points allowed per game).

Tarleton State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Tarleton State vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Statistics

Tarleton State Eastern Kentucky 371.8 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.8 (39th) 346.5 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 522.8 (122nd) 159.5 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.2 (36th) 212.3 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.6 (20th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has recored 1,258 passing yards, or 209.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.4% of his passes and has thrown nine touchdowns with nine interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Kayvon Britten, has carried the ball 86 times for 420 yards (70 per game) with six touchdowns.

Derrel Kelley III has piled up 353 yards (on 64 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu's 332 receiving yards (55.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 39 receptions on 37 targets.

Keylan Johnson has put together a 306-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 10 passes on 15 targets.

Jaden Smith's 16 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has thrown for 1,278 yards (255.6 ypg) to lead Eastern Kentucky, completing 60.9% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 160 rushing yards on 37 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Joshua Carter has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 341 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on nine catches for 78 yards (15.6 per game).

Braedon Sloan has 174 receiving yards (34.8 per game) on 15 catches with two touchdowns, while also racking up 52 rush yards per game and two touchdowns on the ground.

Smith's leads his squad with 351 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 34 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Hunter Brown has caught 11 passes for 187 yards (37.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

