In the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Volunteers to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (54.5) Tennessee 29, Texas A&M 27

Week 7 SEC Predictions

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aggies have a 43.5% chance to win.

The Aggies' ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

The Aggies have gone over in four of their six games with a set total (66.7%).

The average over/under in Texas A&M games this season is 3.8 fewer points than the point total of 54.5 for this outing.

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Against the spread, the Volunteers are 3-1-0 this season.

Tennessee has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Two Volunteers games (out of four) have hit the over this season.

The average total for Tennessee games this season has been 58, 3.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Aggies vs. Volunteers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 36.2 17.8 38.7 15.7 16 29 Texas A&M 35.5 19.8 36.5 12.3 33 48

