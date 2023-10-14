Texas A&M vs. Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) take college football's seventh-ranked running game into a clash with the Texas A&M Aggies (4-2), who have the No. 9 run defense in the country, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Volunteers are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Texas A&M matchup in this article.
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-3.5)
|55.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-3.5)
|55.5
|-178
|+146
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Tennessee has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Volunteers have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
