The Texas State Bobcats (4-2) meet a familiar opponent when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium in a Sun Belt clash.

Texas State has the 99th-ranked defense this year (29.8 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best with 41.2 points per game. UL Monroe has struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking 19th-worst in total offense (325.2 total yards per game) and eighth-worst in total defense (455.2 total yards allowed per game).

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

Texas State UL Monroe 481.3 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.2 (124th) 430.3 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.2 (85th) 205.2 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192 (30th) 276.2 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.2 (129th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (35th) 11 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (17th)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 1,620 yards (270 ypg) to lead Texas State, completing 73.3% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has carried the ball 84 times for a team-high 676 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

Malik Hornsby has carried the ball 14 times for 165 yards (27.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Joey Hobert has hauled in 38 catches for 502 yards (83.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Ashtyn Hawkins has grabbed 30 passes while averaging 63.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Kole Wilson's 27 grabs have yielded 348 yards and four touchdowns.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has 545 passing yards, or 109 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.6% of his passes and has tossed five touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 39.2 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Hunter Smith is his team's leading rusher with 38 carries for 277 yards, or 55.4 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Woullard has run for 259 yards across 43 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell has totaled 27 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 275 (55 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times and has five touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has put up a 142-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 10 passes on 20 targets.

Devaughn Mortimer has racked up 68 reciving yards (13.6 ypg) this season.

