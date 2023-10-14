Oddsmakers massively favor the Texas State Bobcats (4-2) when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State is favored by 16.5 points. The over/under is set at 64 for the contest.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FBS by averaging 41.2 points per game. The Bobcats rank 99th on defense (29.8 points allowed per game). UL Monroe has been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 19th-worst in total offense (325.2 total yards per game) and seventh-worst in total defense (455.2 total yards allowed per game).

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Texas State vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas State -16.5 -105 -115 64 -110 -110 -800 +550

Texas State Recent Performance

With 507 yards of total offense per game (18th-worst) and 428.7 yards allowed per game on defense (14th-worst) over the last three tilts, the Bobcats have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball lately.

Although the Bobcats rank -52-worst in scoring defense over the last three games (31.3 points surrendered), they've been more successful offensively with 38.3 points per game (29th-ranked).

Despite sporting the 46th-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (287.7 passing yards per game), Texas State ranks -11-worst in pass defense over that stretch (224.7 passing yards surrendered per game).

Although the Bobcats rank -87-worst in run defense over the previous three contests (204 rushing yards surrendered), they've been better on the offensive side of the ball with 219.3 rushing yards per game (34th-ranked).

Over their last three contests, the Bobcats have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Texas State's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Week 7 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Texas State has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

The Bobcats have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

Texas State has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Texas State has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Texas State has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bobcats an 88.9% chance to win.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has 1,620 passing yards for Texas State, completing 73.3% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has 676 rushing yards on 84 carries with eight touchdowns.

Malik Hornsby has collected 165 yards on 14 carries, scoring four times.

Joey Hobert's team-high 502 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 46 targets) with four touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has put together a 380-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 30 passes on 44 targets.

Kole Wilson has a total of 348 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 27 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Ben Bell paces the team with three sacks, and also has seven TFL and 28 tackles.

Brian Holloway, Texas State's top tackler, has 47 tackles, five TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Shawn Holton has a team-high one interception to go along with 37 tackles and one pass defended.

