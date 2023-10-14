AAC rivals meet when the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) host the UAB Blazers (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Alamodome. UTSA is favored by 9.5 points. The point total is set at 67.5.

From an offensive standpoint, UTSA ranks 92nd in the FBS with 25.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 93rd in points allowed (414.4 points allowed per contest). UAB has not been getting things done on defense, ranking seventh-worst with 35.8 points surrendered per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, posting 31.8 points per contest (50th-ranked).

UTSA vs. UAB Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPNU

UTSA vs UAB Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -9.5 -110 -110 67.5 -110 -110 -375 +280

UTSA Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Roadrunners rank -35-worst in total offense (391.3 yards per game) and -19-worst in total defense (498.7 yards per game allowed).

Over the Roadrunners' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 83rd in scoring offense (30.7 points per game) and -105-worst in scoring defense (38.7 points per game surrendered).

Despite having the 66th-ranked pass offense over the last three games (269.3 passing yards per game), UTSA ranks -95-worst in pass defense over that time frame (289.7 passing yards surrendered per game).

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Roadrunners, who rank -49-worst in rushing offense (122.0 rushing yards per game) and -92-worst in rushing defense (209.0 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three games.

The Roadrunners have one win against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their past three contests.

In UTSA's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA is 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

UTSA has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

UTSA has been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've gone 2-2 in those games.

UTSA has played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Roadrunners' implied win probability is 78.9%.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has 761 pass yards for UTSA, completing 65.1% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has racked up 337 yards on 75 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

Robert Henry has racked up 207 yards on 34 carries, scoring three times.

Joshua Cephus' leads his squad with 384 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 receptions (out of 52 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 269 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Devin McCuin has been the target of 19 passes and racked up 14 grabs for 220 yards, an average of 44.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Trey Moore has racked up 4.0 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 6.0 TFL and 20 tackles.

Martavius French is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 29 tackles.

