SoCon teams were in action for two games in the Week 7 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Furman vs. Samford

Week 7 SoCon Results

Furman 27 Samford 21

  • Pregame Favorite: Furman (-6.5)
  • Pregame Total: 60.5

Furman Leaders

  • Passing: Tyler Huff (19-for-28, 205 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Dominic Roberto (18 ATT, 128 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Luke Shiflett (3 TAR, 3 REC, 71 YDS)

Samford Leaders

  • Passing: Michael Hiers (36-for-48, 291 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Chandler Smith (2 ATT, 38 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: R.J. Starkey (6 TAR, 6 REC, 51 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

SamfordFurman
337Total Yards416
291Passing Yards205
46Rushing Yards211
0Turnovers1

Next Week's SoCon Games

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Chattanooga Mocs

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Samford Bulldogs at VMI Keydets

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Furman Paladins at Western Carolina Catamounts

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Wofford Terriers at Mercer Bears

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Five Star Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

