Sunday, Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the ALCS.

In his last action (on October 10 against the Orioles) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .245.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 17th in slugging.

Garcia enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .292 with two homers.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 98 games this year (of 153 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

He has gone deep in 24.2% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.

Garcia has had an RBI in 66 games this season (43.1%), including 28 multi-RBI outings (18.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 78 games this season, with multiple runs 27 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .297 .601 SLG .418 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 95/31 4 SB 5

