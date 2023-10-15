Adolis García vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Sunday, Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the ALCS.
In his last action (on October 10 against the Orioles) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García?
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .245.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 17th in slugging.
- Garcia enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .292 with two homers.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 98 games this year (of 153 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 24.2% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 66 games this season (43.1%), including 28 multi-RBI outings (18.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 78 games this season, with multiple runs 27 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.601
|SLG
|.418
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|95/31
|4
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
