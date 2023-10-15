How to Watch Bills vs. Giants Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The New York Giants (1-4) enter a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium on a three-game losing streak.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: NBC
Bills vs. Giants Insights
- This year, the Bills put up just 1.2 more points per game (31.8) than the Giants allow (30.6).
- New York racks up 3.6 fewer points per game (12.4) than Buffalo gives up (16).
- The Bills collect 390.4 yards per game, just 12.4 more than the 378 the Giants give up per outing.
- New York collects 70 fewer yards per game (255.2) than Buffalo allows (325.2).
- The Bills rush for 116.2 yards per game, 35.2 fewer than the 151.4 the Giants allow per outing.
- This season New York averages 92.2 rushing yards per game, 41.8 fewer than Buffalo allows (134).
- The Bills have turned the ball over seven times this season, four more turnovers than the Giants have forced (3).
- New York has turned the ball over eight times, five fewer times than Buffalo has forced turnovers (13).
Bills Home Performance
- At home, the Bills put up 35.3 points per game and give up 18.3. That is more than they score (31.8) and give up (16) overall.
- At home, the Bills accumulate 417.3 yards per game and give up 369. That's more than they gain (390.4) and allow (325.2) overall.
- At home, Buffalo racks up 312 passing yards per game and gives up 238. That's more than it gains (274.2) and allows (191.2) overall.
- The Bills' average rushing yards gained (105.3) and conceded (131) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 116.2 and 134, respectively.
- At home, the Bills convert 48.6% of third downs and allow 45.7% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (49.2%), and more than they allow (38.6%).
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|at Washington
|W 37-3
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Miami
|W 48-20
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|Jacksonville
|L 25-20
|NFL Network
|10/15/2023
|New York
|-
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|at New England
|-
|CBS
|10/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/5/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|NBC
Giants Away Performance
- The Giants' average points scored away from home (19.7) is higher than their overall average (12.4). But their average points conceded on the road (29.7) is lower than overall (30.6).
- The Giants' average yards gained (285.7) and allowed (448) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 255.2 and 378, respectively.
- On the road, New York racks up 205.3 passing yards per game and gives up 276.7. That's more than it gains (163) and allows (226.6) overall.
- The Giants' average yards rushing in away games (80.3) is lower than their overall average (92.2). But their average yards conceded on the road (171.3) is higher than overall (151.4).
- The Giants' offensive third-down percentage (36.6%) and defensive third-down percentage (47.1%) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 35.6% and 42.4%, respectively.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/21/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 30-12
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/2/2023
|Seattle
|L 24-3
|ABC/ESPN
|10/8/2023
|at Miami
|L 31-16
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|FOX
