Marcus Semien vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Marcus Semien is available when the Texas Rangers take on Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 8:15 PM ET. The clubs will meet to begin the ALCS.
He returns to action for the first time since October 10, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Orioles.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 122 of 167 games this year (73.1%), with more than one hit on 54 occasions (32.3%).
- In 26 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 69 games this season (41.3%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those contests (13.2%).
- He has scored at least once 94 times this season (56.3%), including 23 games with multiple runs (13.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rangers Players vs the Astros
- Click Here for Nate Lowe
- Click Here for Jonah Heim
- Click Here for Mitch Garver
- Click Here for Leody Taveras
- Click Here for Corey Seager
- Click Here for Josh Jung
- Click Here for Adolis García
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.