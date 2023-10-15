As a fan of NASCAR, we're asssuming that you want to see as many races as possible. Fortunately, we can help. For information on how to watch or live stream the action scheduled to air on Fubo on October 15, keep reading.

Watch even more NASCAR action with ESPN+!

NASCAR Streaming Live Today

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with auto racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!