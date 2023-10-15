The ALCS begins on Sunday when the Houston Astros play host to the Texas Rangers. Action begins at 8:15 PM ET at Minute Maid Park, and can be watched on FOX. Jordan Montgomery is starting for the Rangers while the Astros have not named a starter.

The Astros have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rangers (+115). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -140 +115 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.

The previous 10 Rangers contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been victorious in 26, or 51%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has a record of 10-14 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 84 of its 166 games with a total.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 9-5-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 39-24 56-47 67-55 28-16

