Week 7 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Based on our projections, the best bet versus the spread among Week 7's 53 Football Bowl Subdivision games is Duke (-3.5) -- for more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, scroll down.
Get computer predictions and insights for that matchup and more in the article below.
College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets
Pick: Duke -3.5 vs. NC State
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 18.9 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Pick: Louisville -8 vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Louisville by 19.6 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: The CW
Pick: Colorado State +7.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Colorado State by 3.4 points
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Pick: Charlotte +3.5 vs. Navy
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Charlotte by 6.7 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Pick: Texas Tech -1.5 vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas Tech by 11.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets
Over 44.5 - Navy vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Total: 53.1 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Over 42.5 - Wyoming vs. Air Force
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons
- Projected Total: 50.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 36.5 - Iowa vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Total: 44.0 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: FOX
- TV Channel: FOX
Under 67.5 - Oregon vs. Washington
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies
- Projected Total: 60.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Under 53.5 - UCLA vs. Oregon State
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Oregon State Beavers
- Projected Total: 47.2 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: FOX
- TV Channel: FOX
