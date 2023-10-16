CeeDee Lamb has a good matchup when his Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Chargers concede 299.8 passing yards per game, worst in the NFL.

Lamb has caught 27 passes on 35 targets for a team-leading 358 yards and one score. He averages 71.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Lamb and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamb vs. the Chargers

Lamb vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 81 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 81 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed six opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

The 299.8 passing yards per game conceded by the Chargers defense makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Chargers' defense ranks 16th in the league by giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (seven total passing TDs).

Watch Cowboys vs Chargers on Fubo!

CeeDee Lamb Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 71.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lamb with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lamb Receiving Insights

Lamb, in two of five games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lamb has received 21.2% of his team's 165 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He is averaging 10.2 yards per target (16th in NFL play), racking up 358 yards on 35 passes thrown his way.

In one of five games this year, Lamb has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 11.1% of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Lamb has been targeted four times in the red zone (12.5% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Lamb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/17/2023 Week 2 13 TAR / 11 REC / 143 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 4 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.