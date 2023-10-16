The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas in OBP (.390) and total hits (156) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

In 77.6% of his 125 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 25.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has driven in a run in 57 games this year (45.6%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 66 of 125 games this season, and more than once 25 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .337 AVG .316 .406 OBP .372 .707 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

