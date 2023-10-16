Cowboys vs. Chargers Player Props & Odds – Week 6
The Los Angeles Chargers play on Monday at 8:15 PM ET at SoFi Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys.
Looking to make player prop bets? Several of the best contributors for the Cowboys and the Chargers will have player props available for this game.
Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds
- Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +450
- Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +145
Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds
- Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +410
- Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +125
More Cowboys Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandin Cooks
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Jake Ferguson
|-
|-
|35.5 (-113)
|Michael Gallup
|-
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|CeeDee Lamb
|-
|-
|73.5 (-113)
|Tony Pollard
|-
|69.5 (-113)
|23.5 (-113)
|Dak Prescott
|253.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|-
More Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Gerald Everett
|-
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|Austin Ekeler
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|32.5 (-113)
|Keenan Allen
|-
|-
|85.5 (-113)
|Justin Herbert
|274.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|-
|Josh Palmer
|-
|-
|46.5 (-114)
|Quentin Johnston
|-
|-
|36.5 (-113)
