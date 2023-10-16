Marcus Semien vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Marcus Semien -- with an on-base percentage of .239 in his past 10 games, 109 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on October 16 at 4:37 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .478, fueled by 73 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 122 games this season (of 168 played), and had multiple hits in 54 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 41.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 94 of 168 games this year, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts through 198 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Monday, Oct. 9 against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
