Mitch Garver vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver (.447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the ALCS with the Rangers ahead 1-0.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks while batting .270.
- In 58 of 90 games this season (64.4%) Garver has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (18 of 90), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32 games this season (35.6%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 90 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.248
|.392
|OBP
|.347
|.536
|SLG
|.462
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 198 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, Oct. 9 against the Minnesota Twins, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.