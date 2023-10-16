The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 lead in the series entering Game 2 of the ALCS.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 94th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 70.7% of his games this year (118 of 167), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (25.1%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 167 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (10.8%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 59 games this season (35.3%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those games (12.6%).

He has scored in 42.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings