The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers hit the field for Game 2 of the ALCS, Monday, at 4:37 PM ET at Minute Maid Park. The Rangers took the opener.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

4:37 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-11, 3.45 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.

Eovaldi is looking to earn his third straight quality start in this game.

Eovaldi will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

In eight of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Astros

He will take the mound against an Astros offense that ranks third in the league with 1441 total hits (on a .259 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .437 (sixth in the league) with 222 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Astros this season, Eovaldi has pitched 8 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out six.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (12-11) will take the mound for the Astros, his 32nd start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, Oct. 9, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with an ERA of 3.45, a 3.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.126.

He has 20 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Valdez has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 31 chances this season, and averages 6.4 frames when he pitches.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.

Framber Valdez vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank third in MLB with 881 runs scored this season. They have a .263 batting average this campaign with 233 home runs (third in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Rangers three times this season, allowing them to go 18-for-67 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in 16 2/3 innings.

