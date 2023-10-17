Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at T-Mobile Arena. There are prop bets for Heiskanen available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Heiskanen's plus-minus last season was +12, in 24:33 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 10 of 79 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Heiskanen had an assist in 40 games last season out of 79 games played, including multiple assists 19 times.

Heiskanen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Heiskanen has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

The Golden Knights gave up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.

