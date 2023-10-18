Leody Taveras and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (98 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier on October 18 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 3 of the ALCS with the Rangers ahead 2-0.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks while batting .266.

In 64.0% of his games this year (96 of 150), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (26.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has driven in a run in 46 games this season (30.7%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 55 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .285 AVG .250 .333 OBP .294 .456 SLG .390 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings