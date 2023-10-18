Wednesday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (90-72) versus the Houston Astros (90-72) at Globe Life Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 8:03 PM ET on October 18.

The probable starters are Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) for the Rangers and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 108 times this season and won 65, or 60.2%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 50 of its 83 games, or 60.2%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 56.5% chance to win.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

Rangers Schedule