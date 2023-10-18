The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-6) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Florida International Panthers (3-4) on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium in a CUSA battle.

While Sam Houston ranks 86th in total defense with 392.0 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly less successful, ranking third-worst (262.0 yards per game). Florida International's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, registering 19.7 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 79th with 27.0 points allowed per contest.

Sam Houston vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Sam Houston vs. Florida International Key Statistics

Sam Houston Florida International 262.0 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.9 (88th) 392.0 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.1 (127th) 69.3 (131st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.1 (119th) 192.7 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.7 (74th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (115th) 5 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (46th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has thrown for 1,016 yards, completing 61.5% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 103 yards (17.2 ypg) on 37 carries.

John Gentry has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 141 yards (23.5 per game). He has also caught 12 passes for 125 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Noah Smith's team-leading 308 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 55 targets) with three touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has put up a 267-yard season so far, reeling in 20 passes on 29 targets.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins leads Florida International with 1,474 yards on 96-of-166 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Shomari Lawrence is his team's leading rusher with 68 carries for 388 yards, or 55.4 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Kejon Owens has piled up 297 yards (on 45 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell paces his squad with 636 receiving yards on 35 catches with four touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has caught 15 passes and compiled 289 receiving yards (41.3 per game).

Jalen Bracey's 31 targets have resulted in 15 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown.

