On Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, Clements High School will host Bush High School - Fort Bend in a game between 6A - Region 20 teams.

Bush High vs. Clements Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 19

Thursday, October 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Logos Preparatory Academy at The Emery/Weiner School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 19

5:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at James E Taylor High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19

6:30 PM CT on October 19 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dulles High School at George Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX Conference: 6A - Region 20

6A - Region 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Marshall High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 5A - District 24

5A - District 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hightower High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Point High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City High School at Needville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Needville, TX

Needville, TX Conference: 4A - District 25

4A - District 25 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg at Randle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fulshear High School at Kempner High School