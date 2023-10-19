How to Stream the Carroll High School - Southlake vs. VR Eaton High School Football Game - October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
On Thursday, October 19, starting at 7:00 PM CT, VR Eaton High School will play Carroll High School - Southlake in Northwest , TX.
Carroll vs. VR Eaton Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Northwest , TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tarrant County Games This Week
Byron Nelson High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Keller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunset High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Worth High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Azle Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Azle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everman High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Colony High School at Azle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Prairie High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fossil Ridge High School at Keller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Keller, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleburne High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R L Paschal High School at Chisholm Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
