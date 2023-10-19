If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Dallas County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Duncanville High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Dallas , TX

Dallas , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ranchview High School at L G Pinkston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

W T White High School at R L Turner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX Conference: 5A - District 11

5A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunset High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

A Plus Academy at James Madison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lubbock Christian School at First Baptist Academy - Dallas

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 20

5:45 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan Adams High School at Newman Smith High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20

6:45 PM CT on October 20 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX Conference: 5A - District 11

5A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Hebron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Prairie High School at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Stockdale High School at Harper High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Harper, TX

Harper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ford High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Highlands High School at Pearce High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Temple , TX

Temple , TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at W H Adamson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at Seagoville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Celina High School at Carter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Emmett J Conrad High School at Hillcrest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 11

5A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairhill School at Christian Heritage Classical School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Aubrey High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Oak Cliff High School at W W Samuell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Dallas High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School