Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Dallas County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Duncanville High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Dallas , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ranchview High School at L G Pinkston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W T White High School at R L Turner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunset High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A Plus Academy at James Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lubbock Christian School at First Baptist Academy - Dallas
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan Adams High School at Newman Smith High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Hebron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Prairie High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stockdale High School at Harper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Harper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ford High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Highlands High School at Pearce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Temple , TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justin F Kimball School at W H Adamson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at Seagoville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celina High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmett J Conrad High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairhill School at Christian Heritage Classical School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Oak Cliff High School at W W Samuell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Dallas High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
