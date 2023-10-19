Evan Carter and his .513 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros and Jose Urquidy on October 19 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4 of the ALCS.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Evan Carter At The Plate

Carter is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Carter has had a hit in 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits five times (16.7%).

Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (20.0%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.0% of his games this year, Carter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this year (53.3%), including three multi-run games (10.0%).

Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 .333 AVG .289 .414 OBP .413 .875 SLG .500 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 8 RBI 4 8/4 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings