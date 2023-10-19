Leander High School is hosting Hendrickson High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, October 19.

Hendrickson vs. Leander Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 19
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Leander , TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Chilton High School at Granger High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Granger, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit Christian Academ - Cedar Park at Somerset Academy Collegiate

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: San Antonio, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Georgetown High School at College Station High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Pflugerville Connolly at Salado High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Salado, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Connally High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brentwood Christian School at Bay Area Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: League City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pflugerville High School at Elgin High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Temple, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 18
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Austin High School - Austin

  • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 26
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Travis High School at Dripping Springs High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Dripping Springs, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

