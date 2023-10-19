Jonah Heim vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, October 19 at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 2-1 lead in the series ahead of Game 4 of the ALCS.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.
- In 91 of 136 games this season (66.9%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 55 games this season (40.4%), with more than one RBI in 23 of those games (16.9%).
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.312
|.500
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Urquidy (3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday, Oct. 11 against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
