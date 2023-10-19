The Dallas Stars, Matt Duchene among them, face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. If you're thinking about a bet on Duchene against the Ducks, we have lots of info to help.

Matt Duchene vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSW, and BSSD

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Duchene Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 71 games last season, Duchene averaged 15:51 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +4.

In 20 of 71 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 26 of 71 games last season, Duchene had an assist -- and six of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 57.1% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Duchene having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23

The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, giving up 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (-129) ranked 32nd in the league.

