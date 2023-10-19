The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-3) and the Rice Owls (3-3) play on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in a clash of AAC foes.

Tulsa is putting up 386.2 yards per game on offense this year (74th in the FBS), and is giving up 399.3 yards per game (102nd) on the defensive side of the ball. In terms of total yards, Rice ranks 65th in the FBS (395.7 total yards per game) and 99th on the other side of the ball (397.8 total yards allowed per contest).

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Rice vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Rice vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

Rice Tulsa 395.7 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.2 (95th) 397.8 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.3 (78th) 79.5 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.2 (25th) 316.2 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.0 (109th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (124th) 5 (119th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (32nd)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has racked up 1,831 yards (305.2 ypg) while completing 63.6% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has rushed 41 times for a team-high 180 yards (30.0 per game) with one touchdown. He also leads the team through the air, as his 24 receptions this season are good for 306 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Juma Otoviano has totaled 127 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has hauled in 514 receiving yards on 30 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Rawson MacNeill has racked up 236 reciving yards (39.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has thrown for 955 yards (159.2 ypg) to lead Tulsa, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 110 rushing yards on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Watkins has carried the ball 93 times for a team-high 367 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Jordan Ford has been handed the ball 58 times this year and racked up 240 yards (40.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Marquis Shoulders' team-high 283 yards as a receiver have come on 16 receptions (out of 26 targets) with five touchdowns.

Devan Williams has put together a 274-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 31 targets.

Kamdyn Benjamin's 13 grabs have turned into 222 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulsa or Rice gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.