AAC opponents meet when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-3) host the Rice Owls (3-3) on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tulsa is favored by 3 points. The contest has an over/under of 57.5.

Tulsa is compiling 386.2 yards per game on offense (75th in the FBS), and rank 104th defensively, yielding 399.3 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Rice ranks 40th in the FBS (32.7 points per game), and it is 101st on defense (30.3 points allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Tulsa vs Rice Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulsa -3 -110 -110 57.5 -110 -110 -165 +135

Looking to place a bet on Rice vs. Tulsa? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Rice Recent Performance

The Owls are struggling right now on both sides of the ball -- gaining 414.3 yards per game in their past three games (-34-worst in college football), and giving up 435.7 per game (23rd-worst).

The Owls are putting up 28.0 points per game in their past three games (21st-worst in college football), and allowing 32.3 per game (-61-worst).

Rice is second-best in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (364.3 per game), and -102-worst in passing yards allowed (298.7).

The Owls are -123-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (50.0), and 107th in rushing yards allowed (137.0).

The Owls have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, in their last three contests.

In Rice's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Rice Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Rice has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

The Owls have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Three of Rice's five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

Rice has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Rice has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bet on Rice to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has racked up 1,831 yards on 63.6% passing while tossing 15 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Dean Connors' team-high 180 rushing yards have come on 41 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 306 receiving yards (51.0 per game) on 24 catches with two touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has compiled 127 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has racked up 514 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Rawson MacNeill's 30 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

De'Braylon Carroll has 2.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 1.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Rice's leading tackler, Plae Wyatt, has 39 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Chris Conti has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 35 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.