How to Stream the Sunset High School vs. Timberview High School Football Game - October 19
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
On Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, Sunset High School plays away from home versus Timberview High School.
Sunset vs. Timberview Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tarrant County Games This Week
Byron Nelson High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Keller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School - Southlake at VR Eaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Northwest , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Worth High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Azle Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Azle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everman High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Colony High School at Azle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Prairie High School at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fossil Ridge High School at Keller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Keller, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleburne High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R L Paschal High School at Chisholm Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Dallas County Games This Week
Duncanville High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Dallas , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ranchview High School at L G Pinkston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W T White High School at R L Turner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairhill School at Christian Heritage Classical School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A Plus Academy at James Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lubbock Christian School at First Baptist Academy - Dallas
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan Adams High School at Newman Smith High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Macarthur High School - Irving at Highland Park High School - Dallas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Hebron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stockdale High School at Harper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Harper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ford High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Highlands High School at Pearce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Temple , TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justin F Kimball School at W H Adamson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at Seagoville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celina High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmett J Conrad High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Oak Cliff High School at W W Samuell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Dallas High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
