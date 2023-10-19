Best Bets & Odds for the Tulsa vs. Rice Game – Thursday, October 19
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-3) have an AAC matchup with the Rice Owls (3-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Tulsa vs. Rice?
- Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Tulsa 36, Rice 23
- Tulsa has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Golden Hurricane have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- Rice has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- This season, the Owls have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Hurricane's implied win probability is 62.3%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tulsa (-3.5)
- Tulsa has three wins in six games versus the spread this season.
- The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Rice owns a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Owls have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (57.5)
- Tulsa and its opponents have combined for over Thursday's over/under of 57.5 points twice this season.
- This season, three of Rice's games have finished with a combined score higher than 57.5 points.
- The point total for the contest of 57.5 is 1.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tulsa (26 points per game) and Rice (32.7 points per game).
Splits Tables
Tulsa
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57
|55.5
|58.5
|Implied Total AVG
|38.2
|40.3
|36
|ATS Record
|3-2-1
|1-2-0
|2-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|2-1-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
Rice
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.1
|48.2
|58
|Implied Total AVG
|32
|27.7
|38.5
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
