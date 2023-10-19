On Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM CT, R L Turner High School will host W T White High School in a game between 5A - District 11 teams.

W T White vs. R L Turner Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 19
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Carrollton, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Duncanville High School at Skyline High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Dallas , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ranchview High School at L G Pinkston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunset High School at Timberview High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairhill School at Christian Heritage Classical School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Longview, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

A Plus Academy at James Madison High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lubbock Christian School at First Baptist Academy - Dallas

  • Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan Adams High School at Newman Smith High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Carrollton, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Macarthur High School - Irving at Highland Park High School - Dallas

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Hebron High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Carrollton, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Prairie High School at Martin High School - Arlington

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Cedar Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stockdale High School at Harper High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Harper, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ford High School at Lincoln High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Highlands High School at Pearce High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Temple , TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 7
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at W H Adamson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 12
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at Seagoville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Celina High School at Carter High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Emmett J Conrad High School at Hillcrest High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Cedar Hill, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Aubrey High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Aubrey, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Oak Cliff High School at W W Samuell High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 12
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Dallas High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 4A - District 12
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

